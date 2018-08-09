The FG-A Vintage American Equalizer from Slate Digital could be your perfect track-sweetener

Slate Digital has announced it’s latest vintage recreation, the FG-A Vintage American Equalizer.

Its chief aim? To recreate the exact tone of one of the industry’s most coveted discrete EQs.

According to Slate Digital, the FG-A features “classic proportional q curves and fat saturation” and is sure that the plugin will become an indispensable part of your chain as “one of your go-to EQs for any track that needs sweetening.”