The FG-A Vintage American Equalizer from Slate Digital could be your perfect track-sweetener

Slate Digital has announced it’s latest vintage recreation, the FG-A Vintage American Equalizer.
Its chief aim? To recreate the exact tone of one of the industry’s most coveted discrete EQs.
According to Slate Digital, the FG-A features “classic proportional q curves and fat saturation” and is sure that the plugin will become an indispensable part of your chain as “one of your go-to EQs for any track that needs sweetening.”
Available to download now, prices for the FG-A Vintage American Equalizer start at $14.99 per month for the annual subscription service, or you can buy it outright from $149. More information can be found on the Slate Digital website.