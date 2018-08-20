The Earthboard uses magnets to secure and power your pedals

Nashville, Tennessee’s Rare Earth Music has announced the first ever magnetically powered and designed pedalboard, the Earthboard.

The Earthboard teams rare earth magnets with a steel-rail system and rechargeable battery, which allows players to easily mount and reorder pedals via the company’s Gravity Boots, as well as power pedals using 9V power supply dongles.

That battery provides an isolated power source, which is long-lasting, apparently.

Three Earthboard models are available, which hold five, seven or 11 Boss-sized pedals. Each system includes the pedalboard, Gravity Boots and tethers, and rechargeable battery and battery boot. Prices range from $349 to $649.

Head over to Earthboard for more info.