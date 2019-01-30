The best new effects pedals of NAMM 2019

NAMM 2019: As with every year, it’s simply impossible to cover the sheer wealth of stompboxes unveiled at NAMM, but we do our best to give you a rundown of the biggest movers and shakers.

2019 felt like the year of collaboration, with Ibanez and Vemuram, ThorpyFX and Dan Coggins, and Old Blood Noise Endeavors and Datachoir all joining forces for bold new endeavours.

Synths also took top billing this year, courtesy of Pigtronix and Electro-Harmonix, while there are plenty of pedals that sought inspiration from vintage classics, like Supro’s analogue Delay, and Strymon’s Volante.

Keep reading to find out what you’ll be stomping on this year...