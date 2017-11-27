The 18 best live session drummers in the world right now

The Rhythm Best in drums 2017 polls have received over 137,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2017. Here, we present the best live session drummers of 2017. First up we have John Jenkins, drummer for Sigma...

2017 highlight: John gained considerable profile as drummer for The Streets, before moving on to become Musical Director for Lily Allen and Example. Following a short break, John bounced back this year, laying the beats for Brit drum’n’bass duo Sigma’s epic live shows. What’s more, he did it from behind an amazing, custom illuminated Gretsch kit.

