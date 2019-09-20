The 15 greatest happenings in guitar history

WORLD GUITAR DAY 2019: Join us on a tour through 100 years of guitar history with the help of a Beatle, a Stone and some unwittingly helpful Nazis...

Named after an old warship, the Martin Dreadnought was first launched back in 1916 and made for The Oliver Ditson Company. By 1931, Martin began producing its own D-designated Dreads and the design has been mercilessly ripped off by other manufacturers ever since.