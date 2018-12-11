The 15 best house producers/DJs in the world right now
10. Kerri Chandler
The results are in for the MusicRadar year-end polls, and the competition is steeper than ever in the house genre, as more and more producers are turning to four on the floor sounds, aiming directly at the club. Here, we unveil who took the top 15 stops, according to your votes.
Taking up places 15 down to 11 are:
15. Hunee
14. Palms Trax
13. Fort Romeau
12. Midland
11. The Black Madonna
Kicking off the top 10 we have Kerri Chandler...
2018 highlight: Veteran producer Kerri Chandler continues to tour and play as hard as ever with a slew of international gigs over 2018. From shows down under with Hot Since 82, to festival headlining slots like Dimensions' Barcelona lineup back in June, Chandler's take on Jersey-inspired house has continued to inspire on the dancefloor, with young and old punters alike.
9. Eats Everything
2018 highlight: English DJ Daniel Pearce, better known as Eats Everything, returned to production in 2018 with a strong EP for Carl Cox's Intec Digital label that balanced spritely tech house with big room sonics. All the while the DJ was maintaining a touring schedule that keeps him traveling nearly every weekend.
8. Purple Disco Machine
2018 highlight: Remixes for Weiss and Shakedown (for ‘Feel My Needs’ and ‘At Night’, respectively) kept the name Purple Disco Machine on the tip of people's tongues all year, as did repeated rinsings at Defected's range of summer appearances. Purple Disco Machine has more to come, as he's set to link up with Todd Terry and more at Defected's NYD celebration in Manchester.
7. La Fleur
2018 highlight: An acclaimed Essential Mix topped off an already incredibly busy year for Swedish DJ and Power Plant label head La Fleur, who has been on the decks more than ever in 2018 after being named Mixmag Breakthrough DJ of the year in 2017.
Residencies at Watergate and Labyrinth at Pacha continue to give La Fleur chances to show why her unique take on house has resonated so deeply.
6. Hot Since 82
2018 highlight: The UK DJ showed he's just as capable in the producer's chair as he is behind the decks, as he released ‘Buggin’ and ‘Bloodlines’, two equally alluring singles ahead of a full-length album, due out early 2019.
5. Denis Sulta
2018 highlight: The young Glasgow-based producer continued with his Sulta Selects series, issuing another crowd-razer in the anthemic ‘D_K_Y (But I Do)’, which saw spins across the globe from DJs like Jackmaster and Skream.
But it was the FLY Open Air fest in May that saw Sulta top a lineup of his own choosing and cement his reputation as a true festival headliner.
4. Mall Grab
2018 highlight: A diverse and cutting mix for Resident Advisor capped off an already incredible year for Australian DJ and producer Mall Grab, whose approach to lo-fi house has been one of the leading voices in the rough and ragged take on house music's classic tropes.
3. Peggy Gou
2018 highlight: Few rose quicker or higher in 2018 than South Korean DJ Peggy Gou, whose festival appearances throughout the year seemed too numerous to keep up with. Her appearance at Giant Steps in East London showed why her confidence and charisma has been gaining her legions of fans at every set.
2. Claude VonStroke
2018 Highlight: Dirtybird label head CVS stayed busier than ever in 2018, keeping his label running, issuing a forward-thinking new EP, and hosting a slew of family-style events around the US. The Dirtybird BBQ in Los Angeles attracted thousands and brought VonStroke together with Justin Jay and Christian Martin.
Winner: Patrick Topping
2018 highlight: While we've yet to see new music from the UK DJ and producer in 2018, Topping has a pretty good excuse: a never-ending string of DJ appearances around the world, from shows in Asia, South America, the US, and Europe spread across the whole year. On top of remixes of Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – One Kiss and Rogue D – Chains (Hot Creations). There's a good chance 2019 sees Topping continuing at that rate.