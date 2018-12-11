The 15 best house producers/DJs in the world right now

The results are in for the MusicRadar year-end polls, and the competition is steeper than ever in the house genre, as more and more producers are turning to four on the floor sounds, aiming directly at the club. Here, we unveil who took the top 15 stops, according to your votes.

Taking up places 15 down to 11 are:

15. Hunee

14. Palms Trax

13. Fort Romeau

12. Midland

11. The Black Madonna

Kicking off the top 10 we have Kerri Chandler...

2018 highlight: Veteran producer Kerri Chandler continues to tour and play as hard as ever with a slew of international gigs over 2018. From shows down under with Hot Since 82, to festival headlining slots like Dimensions' Barcelona lineup back in June, Chandler's take on Jersey-inspired house has continued to inspire on the dancefloor, with young and old punters alike.