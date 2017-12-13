The 14 best new guitarists in the world right now

The MusicRadar/Total Guitar Best in guitars 2017 polls have received over 136,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2017. Here, we present the best new guitarists of 2017. First up we have Jules Jackson and Soph Nathan of The Big Moon...

2017 highlight: Frontwoman Jules Jackson names Joey Santiago and Graham Coxon as key influences on her catchy playing style, and paired with fellow guitarist Soph Nathan, the two produce a sound that’s full of gritty tones, bittersweet vocals and finely honed songwriting craft.

