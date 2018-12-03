The 12 best acoustic guitarists in the world right now

The Total Guitar/MusicRadar Best in guitars 2018 polls received an astonishing 126,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best acoustic guitar players of 2018.

Taking up positions 12 to 11 are:



12. Charlie Cunningham

11. Gregory Alan Isakov

Kicking off the top 10 we have Richard Thompson...

2018 highlight: The Fairport Convention guitarist released his seventeenth solo album in 2017. Acoustic Classic II (alongside an Acoustic Rarities album) was an opportunity to revisit Thompson's varied career and a reminder of what a sublime acoustic player he really is.