The 10 best new drummers in the world today

The Rhythm Best in drums 2018 polls received an astonishing 100,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best new drummers of 2018. First up we have Daniel Fang of Turnstile...

2018 highlight: American hardcore has never felt as fresh as on the Maryland bruisers sophomore album Time & Space. Building on their hard hitting debut, Time & Space was a brilliant, fast-paced concoction of forward-thinking hardcore punk that clocked in at just under 30 minutes. Drummer Daniel Fang brought power, groove and excitement to the album.

