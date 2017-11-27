The 10 best British rock drummers in the world right now

The Rhythm Best in drums 2017 polls have received over 137,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2017. Here, we present the best British rock drummers of 2017. First up we have The Family Silver drummer Steve White...

2017 highlight: Steve White takes his role as unofficial ambassador for drumming in the UK very seriously. A fierce technician, an absolute gentleman and with a rock drumming pedigree that spans decades, Steve is 100 percent committed to each and every project. While The Family Silver weren’t massively active this year, recent live shows and a tour-only EP reminded us how much we love the band, and how much Steve White rocks.

