The 10 best bass music or DnB producer/DJ in the world right now

Drum and bass, dubstep, garage and bassline genres are homes to some of electronic music's deepest and darkest bass.

Last year's poll was laden with DnB with little else getting a look-in. Will it be any different this year? There are some stalwarts and a couple of surprise entries in this year's reader poll.

We asked you to vote for your favourite legend of the low-end in 2019 and we can now reveal the results.

1. Andy C

This year’s out-right winner and producer/DJ/RAM Records co-founder/all-round DnB pioneer, Andrew John Clarke, released both Till Dawn and Back & Forth singles alongside a dizzying array of gigs throughout the year including long-running residencies at XOYO, London and Amnesia, Ibiza.

2. Camo & Krooked

Austrin duo, Reinhard "Camo" Rietsch and Markus "Krooked" Wagner released three new singles in 2019, swiftly following on from 2018’s Mosaik Remixed. The first part of the year saw Atlas released as part of UKF’s 10-year anniversary, while Loa and Set It Off came via Hospital Records.

3. Shy FX

Andre Williams has been dropping his infectious grooves on us for over two decades and the London-based producer has wrapped the decade with the Ragamuffin Soundtape LP, which saw singles featuring Cara Delevingne, Sweetie Irie, Kojey Radical and Ghetts land in 2019, as well as a slew of festival dates to keep him more than busy.

4. dBridge

Darren White released his second album in just seven months this year with Lineage on Exit Records. Sonically, not unlike 2018’s A Love I Can't Explain, this latest LP has slightly more ambient feel and comes with an accompanying photo book.

5. Metrik

Tom Mundell dropped two new singles Hackers and Gravity, both on Hospital Records. The London-based producer also got busy with a remix of, Hospital Records label-mate, S.P.Y’s Dusty Fingers, featuring the late Diane Charlemagne.

6. London Elektricity

Few can boast a relentless touring schedule, studio album release in a 12-month period let alone hold down the role of CEO for a record label. Tony Colman is one those individuals. This year saw the release of the Building Better Worlds on his Hospital Records imprint. 14 tracks tracks of pure DnB escapism, including an update of 1991’s Don’t Give Up Now.

7. My Nu Leng

Bristol-based duo, My Nu Leng, spent much of 2019 bringing their deep bass-shaking sound to shows in the UK, across Europe and in the US. On top of that, Jammo and Tommy released the new Alter EP, featuring the vocal talents from the likes of MC GQ, Takura and DRS.

8. Flava D

Danielle Gooding, one third of TQD alongside Royal-T and DJ Q, hits the list under her Flava D moniker. Following up on 2018’s Spicy Noodles EP and London LP, the Bournemouth-born DJ has been on the road, pretty much non-stop, as well as releasing Human Trumpet single, several remixes and a collab with Redlight on Show Me, featuring Shanique Marie.

9. TNGHT

One part Hudson Mohawk and one part Lunice, TNGHT have been smashing the bass bins since 2011 and few were expecting the duo to drop a long-awaited follow-up to such bangers as Higher Ground in 2019, but they did. The second EP, II, out on Warp Records neatly picks up where the duo left it last time.

10. Instra:Mental

Alex Green and Damon Kirkham are another duo to make a comeback in 2019. The new album, Timelines and the first in eight years, is a collection of unreleased and vinyl-only tracks to mark 50 releases on Green’s Nonplus label.

