Zed Synth for iOS combines VA synthesis and physical modelling

Zed Synth is a new iOS instrument that combines virtual analogue synthesis and physical modelling. Developer Richard Meyer claims that this marriage of technologies enables you to create "rich and immersive sounds, ranging from bright electronic dance music patches to subtle and expressive solo instruments."

The app has another string to its bow, too: it's also an Audiobus-compatible audio effect processor. Audio can be routed through the synth and twisted into new sonic shapes.

Zed Synth comes with 140 presets and is compatible with iDevices running iOS 8.1 or later. It's available now on the Apple App Store priced at £7.99/$9.99. You can watch iOS enthusiast Jordan Rudess taking it for a spin in the video above.