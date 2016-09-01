Youth: the 10 records that blew my mind

Long-standing producer Martin Glover, aka Youth, is about to host the upcoming Puretone Resonate Festival at his El Mirador studio.

We caught up with the former Killing Joke bassist to ask him what it feels like to be opening the doors of his beloved studio complex - dubbed Space Mountain - and to dig through the playlist of his life.

Tell us about El Mirador - it looks stunning. What was the inspiration behind the whole project, and what was the most important thing you were trying to achieve with the design?

“El Mirador, AKA Space Mountain, was inspired by the Together Alone album I did with Crowded House in New Zealand in ‘93. We hired a beautiful modernist, minimal house. It was a brutalist, concrete bunker, but the doors opened out to this huge vista over a valley down to black sand beaches.

“I loved the experience of recording in wild nature like that and was determined to one day build a space that could facilitate that for myself. 10 years later I found the perfect location, Andalusia. I bought the land and began planning and building my dream studio.

“15 years later and I have no regrets. The design and orientation have been strictly overseen to cosmic principles and the energy there flows like a crystal stream. The main priority in the criteria was environment; I found a beautifully fierce one here, next to the high sierras. It has lots of light and epic skyscapes to counterpoint 20 years of dark, dingy basement studios.”

How does Puretone Resonate fit around your setup there? How do you feel about opening your doors in this way, and what's the overall ethos of the festival?

“I’m very happy to open up Space Mountain for other people to enjoy and be inspired by. Music is invisible architecture, so many of the principles and ratios of tone (pure tone frequency) relate to architectural principles of ratio and proportion, too. Spacial dimensions apply - what you leave out is more important than what you put in, for example.”

Finally, do you have anything in the pipeline you'd like to tell us about?

“At the moment I'm working on a few projects: album production for Holly Cook; I’m half way through a Lee Scratch Perry album; a new Orb album with Roger Eno for Kompact Records; and a David Tibet solo collaboration on House of Mythology, both imminent.”

You can find out more about the Puretone Resonate Festival on Facebook and its official website. In the meantime, click through the gallery to learn about the 10 records that blew Youth’s mind...