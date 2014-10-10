XILS-Lab XILS 3 LE 2.0 synth available for as little as €4

XILS-Lab's XILS 3 plugin synth has received glowing reviews over the past few years, and now version of 2 of its little brother - XILS 3 LE - has been released. Available until November 1 on a 'choose your price', it's available for as little as €4.
That said, XILS suggests that you might think it's worth €7, and if you're willing to pay €10 then you also get Xilssentials, a soundset for the plugin. The standard price (which will presumably apply once we get into November) is €34.
XILS 3 LE 2.0 emulates the classic EMS VCS 3 synth and 256 analog sequencer, and lets you connect "everything with everything". That means there are up to 440 possible different connections per patch. It features the same audio engine as XILS 3 and XILS 4.
Find out more on the XILS-Lab website, where you can also download a demo.
XILS-Lab XILS 3 LE 2.0 official specs
- 6 Oscillators grouped in 3 pairs, with WaveShaping (on sine wave, saw, triangle and square)
- 1 Noise Oscillator (With Noise colour)
- 1 Analog Filter, Non Linear and zero delay Behaviours, with 3 Modes (12/18/24 dB LowPass)
- 1 Trapezoidal Envelope Generators, Looping EG in the time of analog (Switchable to ADSR)
- Polyphonic Ring Modulator
- 2 independent outputs feeding the Stereo Bus, each with one analog Lp/Hp filter
- Programmable Joystick Vector Controller
- Polyphonic Sequencer with 3 independent lines, Slew rates, 3 recording modes.
- Sequencer can behave as modulation source.
- Pitch Tracker, Envelope Follower, Transient, Gate Modules
- Chorus, Delay, Spring Reverb
- 6 Play modes (including Unison 2/4/6), Polyphonic and mono Portamento/Glissando/Legato, 2 different Keyboard Scaling, Polyphonic Aftertouch and VCA handling.
- Hundreds of presets made by worldwide famous Sound Designers
- Preset Database Engine (Find the right patch in a flash, create your own tags)
- Comprehensive manual with a getting started and tutorial sections
- Instrument or Effect plugin