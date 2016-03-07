Want to produce a track at Real World Studios and get it released on iTunes?

This could be your chance to sit in that very chair.

Fancy recording a track at a world-class facility, with some renowned producers to give you a helping hand? Thought you might.

BeatCamp is teaming up with Real World Studios to host its latest collaborative workshop. The lucky selected few will have a chance to be guided by industry professionals including the likes of Matt Black, founder of Ninja Tune and half of music duo Coldcut; Chris Hughes, Tears for Fears producer; and David Bates, the A&R behind Dire Straits, Tears for Fears and Wet Wet Wet.

Each pro will be on hand to give advice, masterclasses and critique. At the end of the camp, your co-produced track will then be released on iTunes.

A selection of session singers and musicians will be on hand to help develop your track at Peter Gabriel's idyllic Wiltshire facility, which has been host to some great stars, including MusicRadar's good friend Kanye West and Rudimental in recent years.

The workshop will take place during the weekend of 6-8 May 2016 and there are just 20 places available. Tickets start at £795 per person with the option of full board boutique accommodation at the studios.

For a chance to be in the presence of Gabriel's famous SSL 9000 XL K desk and for information on how to apply for the workshop, head over to the BeatCamp website.