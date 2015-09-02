Take a virtual tour of Real World Studios

Founded by Peter Gabriel, Real World Studios is a famed residential recording facility that, as luck would have it, is located just a stone's throw from MusicRadar HQ in Box, Wiltshire.

We're fortunate enough to have paid a fair few visits to Real World, but now everyone can take a peek inside courtesy of a new Google Maps tour. This gives you the opportunity to check out the various rooms contained within the complex and to browse the drool-worthy gear that's found within them.

This new experience follows Inside Abbey Road, an interactive tour that was launched by the iconic studios in collaboration with Google earlier this year,

You can take the Real World Studios Google Maps tour right now. For more information on the complex, head to the Real World Studios website.