Waldorf Nave synth now available as a plugin

Already a hit on the iPad, Waldorf's Nave synth is now available for desktop platforms.

The PC/Mac version of Nave promises all the features of its acclaimed iOS forebear. Its specs include two independent advanced wavetable oscillators per voice with saw, triangle, PWM, white and pink noise (and up to eight-oscillator Überwave); two ring modulators; a multimode filter (with LP/ BP/ HP, 12 dB, and 24 dB settings); three envelopes; and two LFOs.

The desktop version of Nave is available in VST/AU/AAX formats for Mac and PC priced at €149. Find out more on the Waldorf website.