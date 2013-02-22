Waldorf announces Rocket: pocket-sized synth with analogue filter

Waldorf Rocket
Waldorf Rocket top
Waldorf Rocket packaging
Waldorf Rocket rear
Small-form synths and noise-makers have become a bit of a trend recently, finding a niche next to the barrage of synth and music-making apps for tablets and smartphones. It seems we all like some physical controls and actual hardware when it comes to our studios and live-rigs.
So here's the latest tiny synth: the Rocket comes from German synth giant Waldorf and is billed as a "pocket-sized ultrasonic flight vehicle". Featuring USB, MIDI, an arpeggiator, an input for the analogue filter and more it has quite an impressive spec sheet when you consider the €205 reccomended price point.
Full specs and press release from Waldorf below.
Waldorf Rocket press release
With Rocket Waldorf introduces a new mini synthesizer that boasts a feature set uncommon in its class. With its advanced oscillator section this small black cube can generate sharp edged leads, gargantuan basses as well as vast synthesizer soundscapes that can resound as an 8-voice chord if desired.
The logical layout of the user interface and the choice of available parameters bear witness to the ample experience Waldorf has creating exclusive sound generators. As a result of its heritage all functions that essentially define a synth sound are available for immediate manipulation.
Every knob movement changes the sound directly and with immediate results. The characteristic analogue Waldorf multimode filter (Low Pass / Band Pass / High Pass) can also self oscillate. The integrated Boost function intensifies the sound with sheer wickedness. Besides being used for modulation duties the LFO also contains a flexible arpeggiator that can be synchronized to the outside world using MIDI.
Rocket is an ideal fun sound design machine, which in combination with its extremely attractive price, will appeal to any sound designer and musician interested in quality sounds. It works as a stand-alone instrument or in any imaginable music production environment. But its most important feature is of course its sound: a real Waldorf synthesizer, powerful, direct and with a lot of love for the details. Naturally Rocket is completely designed and built in Germany.
Technical specifications:
- Analogue multimode-filter (VCF) with Low Pass / Band Pass / High Pass
- VCF-input
- Highly flexible oscillator-section with pulse width modulation and hard sync
- Up to 8 oscillators in unison for chords or Ultra High Density Sawtooth
- Low Frequency Oscillator (LFO) for modulation
- Envelopes for VCA, VCF and Sync
- Booster circuit to generate aggressive sounds
- Arpeggiator with different rhythmic patterns
- Glide
- USB powered
- MIDI in and out
- Extensive control panel with high-end pots and switches
- Control via MIDI and USB
- MIDI clock sync
- Line output
- Loud headphone output
- Launch key for easy pre listening
- Made in Germany
- SRP: 205,- Euro plus taxes
- Available: March 2013
For further information visit: www.waldorfmusic.de