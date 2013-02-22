Waldorf announces Rocket: pocket-sized synth with analogue filter

Image 1 of 4 Waldorf Rocket - A tiny, but powerful new synth Waldorf Rocket Image 2 of 4 Top down view of the Waldorf Rocket Waldorf Rocket top Image 3 of 4 The Waldorf Rocket packaging Waldorf Rocket packaging Image 4 of 4 MIDI, USB, audio input and output and headphone socket Waldorf Rocket rear

Small-form synths and noise-makers have become a bit of a trend recently, finding a niche next to the barrage of synth and music-making apps for tablets and smartphones. It seems we all like some physical controls and actual hardware when it comes to our studios and live-rigs.

So here's the latest tiny synth: the Rocket comes from German synth giant Waldorf and is billed as a "pocket-sized ultrasonic flight vehicle". Featuring USB, MIDI, an arpeggiator, an input for the analogue filter and more it has quite an impressive spec sheet when you consider the €205 reccomended price point.

Full specs and press release from Waldorf below.

Waldorf Rocket press release

With Rocket Waldorf introduces a new mini synthesizer that boasts a feature set uncommon in its class. With its advanced oscillator section this small black cube can generate sharp edged leads, gargantuan basses as well as vast synthesizer soundscapes that can resound as an 8-voice chord if desired.

The logical layout of the user interface and the choice of available parameters bear witness to the ample experience Waldorf has creating exclusive sound generators. As a result of its heritage all functions that essentially define a synth sound are available for immediate manipulation.

Every knob movement changes the sound directly and with immediate results. The characteristic analogue Waldorf multimode filter (Low Pass / Band Pass / High Pass) can also self oscillate. The integrated Boost function intensifies the sound with sheer wickedness. Besides being used for modulation duties the LFO also contains a flexible arpeggiator that can be synchronized to the outside world using MIDI.

Rocket is an ideal fun sound design machine, which in combination with its extremely attractive price, will appeal to any sound designer and musician interested in quality sounds. It works as a stand-alone instrument or in any imaginable music production environment. But its most important feature is of course its sound: a real Waldorf synthesizer, powerful, direct and with a lot of love for the details. Naturally Rocket is completely designed and built in Germany.

Technical specifications:

Analogue multimode-filter (VCF) with Low Pass / Band Pass / High Pass

VCF-input

Highly flexible oscillator-section with pulse width modulation and hard sync

Up to 8 oscillators in unison for chords or Ultra High Density Sawtooth

Low Frequency Oscillator (LFO) for modulation

Envelopes for VCA, VCF and Sync

Booster circuit to generate aggressive sounds

Arpeggiator with different rhythmic patterns

Glide

USB powered

MIDI in and out

Extensive control panel with high-end pots and switches

Control via MIDI and USB

MIDI clock sync

Line output

Loud headphone output

Launch key for easy pre listening

Made in Germany

SRP: 205,- Euro plus taxes

Available: March 2013

For further information visit: www.waldorfmusic.de