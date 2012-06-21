VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 48
Vintage chic
As always, there are plenty of plug-ins that are designed to give your music a vintage touch this week, but hopefully, you’ll be able to use them to make something that sounds new and contemporary.
Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:
The 20 best VST plug-in synths in the world today
The 14 best VST plug-in drum machines in the world today
If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
NEXT: LSR Audio Vintage Pack
LSR Audio Vintage Pack
A triple pack of vintage-styled and (hopefully) vintage-sounding plug-ins. WARMultipress is a multiband compressor, TUBEnhance is a dual-band tube driver, and COMPrime is a channel compressor. Each of the processors is also available separately.
Softrave Vintage Double Phaser
Inspired by Electro-Harmonix’s Worm pedal, this phase shifting effect can be used either to create classic phaser effects or to process left and right channels separately. Doing this, we’re assured, can generate some strange and unique sounds.
Nomad Factory Magma
Magma gives you 65 effects to work with, all of which can be mixed and matched in any combination in a rack-style interface. All the expected processing bases appear to be covered, there are in excess of 600 presets, and you can create your own effects chains with the built-in routing matrix.
Syncersoft Technical Noise
Give your tracks the “sound and atmosphere” that’s typical of analogue recordings. This plug-in emulates the noises of both electrical and mechanical devices and comes with 25 sound profiles. The EQ enables you to emphasise or mute parts of the selected profile.
Easytoolz Amphetamine 2
This 6-oscillator virtual analogue synth has just been updated and now sports a new GUI, new waveforms and better functionality. The demo is fully-functional but will emit a noise every minute until you pay the donation. This will also up your preset count from 32 to 128.
The Lower Rhythm Lord Byron
Subtitled the “eccentric distorter”, this fuzzbox promises to deal in both clean filthy tones. You’ll find a 3-band EQ, character controls and a bitcrusher to play with. Lord Byron is designed for use on guitars, but can also be applied to pretty much anything else.
Brainworx bx_rockrack
Five guitar amp channels are said to have been “perfectly modelled” here. In fact, the developer has captured complete recording chains in two recording studios. The emphasis is on tone rather than flexibility - just plug in, tweak the gain and EQ and play. The price listed above is an introductory one.
Buy or download demo of Brainworx bx_rockrack