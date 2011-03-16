VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 4
An instrument and two audio processors
If you’re looking for a new software organ, spoken word processing or virtual analogue console plug-in, this is your lucky week. Keep reading and you’ll see what we mean.
WaveArts Dialog
We’re used to seeing plug-ins that are designed to clean-up vocal recordings, but this one differs from the crowd by being particular suited to dealing with spoken-word recordings. Features include brickwall filters, de-hum and de-buzz processing, broadband noise reduction, de-ploding, de-essing, 10-band equalization, compression and limiting.
Wild Noise Wild Organ
This new organ plug-in promises to emulate analogue and digital instruments (there are four models to choose from). The sound can be tweaked with a selection of familiar organ parameters, and there are effects, too. Low CPU usage is also a selling point.
Slate Digital Virtual Console Collection
Details of this one have been floating around for a while, but it’s only just been released. VCC models four analogue consoles and enables you to mix and match between them. There are actually two plug-ins in the package: one for individual channels and another for the master fader.
