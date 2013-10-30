Votan Telepathy synth arrives for iOS

Developers VotanDSP have launched a new iOS synth onto the market, titled the Votan Telepathy.

Uniquely, it comes in both iOS and Audio Unit platforms - each of which are connected via the Votan Cloud and Control features. The connection promises cloud based preset storage alongside ultra low latency touch control. The two versions can work independently or in unison, suiting your unique workflow.

The Votan Telepathy has four Free Range Oscillators with Band-limited alias free Virtual Analogue waveforms, four Multi-Filters with Virtual Analogue (such as Moog Ladder), four LFOs and four Envelopes. Users can also expect delay, distortion and all the usual effects trimmings.

With 50% off the price till the end of November - that's £4.99 for the iOS and £29.99 for the AU - it's certainly worth investigating. For more info, visit Votan Telepathy on the App Store.