VirSyn releases microTera: waveshaping iPad synth

VirSyn has previously brought us the Tera and miniTera synths on desktop platforms, and now it's released microTera for the iPad.

Featuring a waveshaping synthesis engine, this promises to produce a wide variety of sounds of the sort that can't be reproduced by other instruments. As well as providing a range of editing options, an arpeggiator and effects, microTera also has a randomise function that enables you to come up with new patches simply by rolling the dice.

You'll find more details below. microTera is available now on the Apple App Store priced at £6.99/$9.99.

VirSyn microTera features

Waveshaping Synthesis

Waveshaper with user programmable shape

Spectral shape specification

Three sine oscillators

Feedback input for noise components

4 Low frequency oscillators

4 Envelopes with tempo sync

64 time/level segments per envelope

Monophonic or polyphonic with 16 voices

Over 150 factory sounds

Uses programmable sequences with up to 32 steps

Can trigger single notes and chords

Unique randomizer generates Arpeggios with 100% usability

32 Arpeggios included, unlimited useer arpeggios possible

For each step you can program tie, accent, transposition and note order

Effects

Chorus

Phaser

Distortion (Tape/Tube/...)

Echo/Delay

Reverb

Global