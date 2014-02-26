VirSyn releases microTera: waveshaping iPad synth

VirSyn has previously brought us the Tera and miniTera synths on desktop platforms, and now it's released microTera for the iPad.
Featuring a waveshaping synthesis engine, this promises to produce a wide variety of sounds of the sort that can't be reproduced by other instruments. As well as providing a range of editing options, an arpeggiator and effects, microTera also has a randomise function that enables you to come up with new patches simply by rolling the dice.
You'll find more details below. microTera is available now on the Apple App Store priced at £6.99/$9.99.
VirSyn microTera features
Waveshaping Synthesis
- Waveshaper with user programmable shape
- Spectral shape specification
- Three sine oscillators
- Feedback input for noise components
- 4 Low frequency oscillators
- 4 Envelopes with tempo sync
- 64 time/level segments per envelope
- Monophonic or polyphonic with 16 voices
- Over 150 factory sounds
- Uses programmable sequences with up to 32 steps
- Can trigger single notes and chords
- Unique randomizer generates Arpeggios with 100% usability
- 32 Arpeggios included, unlimited useer arpeggios possible
- For each step you can program tie, accent, transposition and note order
Effects
- Chorus
- Phaser
- Distortion (Tape/Tube/...)
- Echo/Delay
- Reverb
Global
- Audiobus compatible (Input slot)
- Inter App Audio compatible
- CoreMIDI / Virtual MIDI
- Audio recorder with Metronome
- Upload to SoundCloud and File Export
- Audio pasteboard