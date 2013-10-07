VirSyn Cube Synth for iPad released

VirSyn's Cube synth has been doing the business for desktop users for some time, and now a version for iPad musicians has been released.

Cube Synth marries additive synthesis features to supposedly easy editing and morphing options, enabling you to create evolving soundscapes, vocal phrases or rhythms. Use one of the predefined envelopes and a complex, multi-parameter preset is automatically created - you can then make deep edits if you so wish.

At the other end of the scale, there's also a randomise option: roll the dice and see what happens.

Spec details are below. Cube Synth is available now from the Apple App Store at an introductory price of £6.99/$9.99. This will double in due course.

VirSyn Cube synth features

Synthesis

Over 400 sound presets

Four morphable sound sources

Up to 512 partials per voice

Harmonic/inharmonic spectra

Arbitrary noise spectra

Morphable filter banks

3 Envelopes with tempo sync

64 time/level segments per envelope

Arpeggiator

Uses programmable sequences with up to 32 steps

Can trigger single notes and chords

Unique randomizer generates Arpeggios with 100% usability

32 Arpeggios included, unlimited user arpeggios possible

For each step you can program tie, accent, transposition and note order

Effects

Chorus

Phaser

Overdrive

Ensemble

Echo/Delay

Reverb

Global