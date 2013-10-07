VirSyn Cube Synth for iPad released

VirSyn's Cube synth has been doing the business for desktop users for some time, and now a version for iPad musicians has been released.
Cube Synth marries additive synthesis features to supposedly easy editing and morphing options, enabling you to create evolving soundscapes, vocal phrases or rhythms. Use one of the predefined envelopes and a complex, multi-parameter preset is automatically created - you can then make deep edits if you so wish.
At the other end of the scale, there's also a randomise option: roll the dice and see what happens.
Spec details are below. Cube Synth is available now from the Apple App Store at an introductory price of £6.99/$9.99. This will double in due course.
VirSyn Cube synth features
Synthesis
- Over 400 sound presets
- Four morphable sound sources
- Up to 512 partials per voice
- Harmonic/inharmonic spectra
- Arbitrary noise spectra
- Morphable filter banks
- 3 Envelopes with tempo sync
- 64 time/level segments per envelope
Arpeggiator
- Uses programmable sequences with up to 32 steps
- Can trigger single notes and chords
- Unique randomizer generates Arpeggios with 100% usability
- 32 Arpeggios included, unlimited user arpeggios possible
- For each step you can program tie, accent, transposition and note order
Effects
- Chorus
- Phaser
- Overdrive
- Ensemble
- Echo/Delay
- Reverb
Global
- Audiobus compatible (Output)
- CoreMIDI / Virtual MIDI
- Audio recorder with Metronome
- Upload to SoundCloud and File Export
- Audio pasteboard