VIDEO: Tim Exile's custom made Reaktor setup

Check the video above to get a behind-the-scenes look at Tim Exile's rig filmed at the recent Mostly Robot show at Sonar 2012.

Exile explains, "I designed the setup to be a one-man band affair for my own live show, but in Mostly Robot I'm doing backing vocals and effects.

"The whole setup revolves around my custom-made Reaktor ensemble. I use the Behringer BCR2000 as a looper and the BCF for controlling effects. The QWERTY keyboard looks after mash-up effects and the BCR on the left controls my grooveboxes."