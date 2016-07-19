Video exclusive: watch Vicetone dissect their latest track, Nevada

Following the release of their latest single Nevada, Dutch duo Vicetone take you behind the scenes to show you how the track was made.

"When we finished Nevada, we knew that Monstercat was the first label we wanted to send it to. We have always had a great relationship with the Monstercat team, dating all the way back to 2012 with the release of Harmony, which was the first Vicetone single to ever be signed to a label."

Comprised of Ruben Den Boer and Victor Pool, Vicetone have made the DJ Mag Top 100 for the past three years in a row, with multiple Top 10 singles on Beatport including I'm On Fire, Nothing Stopping Me and Pitch Black, the former of which reached #1 on Beatport's Progressive House Chart.

This year has seen the duo transitioning from singles into longer forms with the release of Aurora, their debut EP, along with a following North American tour that featured performances in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto and more.

