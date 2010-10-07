Vestax introduces PAD-One mini MIDI controller

Vestax's PAD-One managed to pass us by at BPM 2010, but it's well worth drawing your attention to. It's another mini MIDI controller to file alongside those from Korg and Akai, with 12 pads and an X/Y touchpad at its heart.

Here's the spec list from the Vestax website:

* 12 velocity & pressure sensitive LED backlit pads

* Individual LED colour for each bank

* MIDI message for each pad can be selected with the PAD-One

* Real time control XY touch pad

* Solid aluminium die-casted robust chassis

* Full control of ROLL button tempo with the TAP button

* MIDI cable connection for control over various effect and sampler devices

* USB plug & play

* Excellent portability

No price or release date as yet, but we'll let you know when they're confirmed. In the meantime, check out this slightly shaky video from Vestax Japan.