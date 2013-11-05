Ueberschall release Trap sound library

Trap: the sound package that "makes everyone start to twerk"

Ueberschall have this week released the loops and samples collection Trap, eye-openingly describing it as the sound package that "makes everyone want to twerk".

Trap's numerous sub-genres have gained momentum in recent years thanks to rappers such as Chief Keef and Future. Now Ueberschall's dedicated library aims to assist anyone keen to get involved.

As you'd expect, the soundbank is kitted out with samples, beats, basslines, synths, pads and FX. Notably, the 1.2GB's of audio data are also arranged by BPM tempo and key to assist musicians into finding what they need quickly.

The samples and loops are accessed via 15 construction kits, each consisting of up to three different parts. Each part then includes the complete mix and each instrument as a single layer for efficient production-merging.

Take a listen to the audio samples below, or visit ueberschall.com for more information.