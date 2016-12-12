Trash your audio with Nomad Factory's "mind-bending" Garbage LSD plugin

Calling your plugin Garbage might seem like a rather daft thing to do, but in the case of Nomad Factory's latest offering, it makes a certain amount of sense.

Developed by Dimitry Sches for Pluglivery, Garbage LSD (Lethal Sound Designer) is billed as a "damaging audio transformer plugin that can mess up any politically correct audio signal". So, although it doesn't make your audio sound rubbish, it can trash it, if that makes sense.

The plugin offers a user-adjustable signal chain and dual modulation matrix, with the modules including filters, distortion, a lo-fi processor, ring modulation, a convolution reverb, EQ and compression. It's designed for sound design, post production and even DJs.

Find out more on the Pluglivery website. Garbage LSD's full price is $129, but it's available for $49 until the end of December. It'll run on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and a demo can be downloaded, too.

Nomad Factory Garbage LSD features