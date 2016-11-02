More

Tone2's Icarus synth gets updated with a ton of new features

By ()

Flagship 3D wavetable synth just got bigger

Tone2 has announced the first update to its new flagship soft synth, Icarus.

Despite being just a point release there is a huge list of enhancements, fixes and changes, plus a swathe of new features including drag and drop support for modulation sources.

Icarus is quite unlike any other synth out there, says Tone2, as it has a signature sound that's very hard or impossible to create in other instruments. This is down to the additional morphing 'dimension', which works alongside its ability to cross-blend waveforms.

Icarus is available as a 32/64-bit VST/AU plugin and costs £147.22/$199/€149. There's also a demo for you to try before you buy. For more information, check out the Tone2 website.

New features

  • Drag&Drop support: Drag LFO/ENV and drop it to a knob to create a matrix entry for modulation.
  • Right-click on a knob opens a menu where you can assign modulation sources.
  • Modulation depth control on top left of a knob if a source is assigned.
  • Sectors on knobs show the modulation amount. Clipping is shown in red.
  • Hovering the mouse over a knob shows the current parameter value and modulation source.
  • The buttons of OSCs, Filters, LFOs, ENVs, which are inactive are grayed out.
  • Responsive GUI with tooltips.
  • New waveform display mode 'Hypersaw', which shows the detuning of the oscillators.
  • Help->Show version info.
  • Mouse cursor changes on editing halftones in arp.
  • Right click on a knob->reset initializes to the default value.
  • Visual feedback if a button in the wavetable editor is pressed.
  • TRIG button for the LFO section.
  • New sync mode for LFOs 'Arp/LFO soft trig' which retriggers monophonic LFOs after 1 second of silence.
  • New sync mode for LFOs 'Arp/LFO classic trig', which allows to set free mode for every LFO individually.
  • SEMI knob for the OSC section.
  • New matrix target 'Filter Balance'. It's useful to control the relationship of the filter volumes when two filters are routed in parallel.

Enhancements

  • Drawing custom shapes with the STEP LFO is more comfortable.
  • Better work-flow.
  • Enhanced performance of the knobs.
  • Parameters are more easy to adjust.
  • Patch rankings are only stored when the user clicks on the stars.
  • Display mode is now 'smart' and tries to auto-detect the right one.
  • Polished some graphics.
  • Reduced RAM requirement. More instances can be loaded in 32-bit.
  • Many other small enhancements for the user interface.
  • Quick save is more smart.
  • Category is rotating for a more comfortable patch browsing.
  • Workaround for buggy hosts which submit duplicate noteOn commands. The Arp does not longer produce hanging note.
  • Legato is more easy to setup.
  • Drag&Drop of a wav sample to the OSC display can now create a new resynthesized patch.
  • LFOs are more smart.
  • Mousewheel on Arp notes now selects octaves

Changes

  • MONO in the LFO section has been replaced with TRIG.
  • Enhanced automation parameter naming
  • On initializing a new patch the default mode is set to 'Arp/LFO soft trig'.
  • OSC Punch and OSC Keyfollow button have been moved to SETUP.

Fixes

  • Matrix source 'Filter Env' sometimes didn't work.
  • Removed a glitch from 'Alien Spaceship Mac.fxp'
  • The browser of the Mac 64 bit version sometimes did display the stars of the first patch incorrectly
  • Clicking below Vocoder in the wavetable editor did open an abandoned menu