Tone2's Icarus synth gets updated with a ton of new features

Tone2 has announced the first update to its new flagship soft synth, Icarus.

Despite being just a point release there is a huge list of enhancements, fixes and changes, plus a swathe of new features including drag and drop support for modulation sources.

Icarus is quite unlike any other synth out there, says Tone2, as it has a signature sound that's very hard or impossible to create in other instruments. This is down to the additional morphing 'dimension', which works alongside its ability to cross-blend waveforms.

Icarus is available as a 32/64-bit VST/AU plugin and costs £147.22/$199/€149. There's also a demo for you to try before you buy. For more information, check out the Tone2 website.

New features

Drag&Drop support: Drag LFO/ENV and drop it to a knob to create a matrix entry for modulation.

Right-click on a knob opens a menu where you can assign modulation sources.

Modulation depth control on top left of a knob if a source is assigned.

Sectors on knobs show the modulation amount. Clipping is shown in red.

Hovering the mouse over a knob shows the current parameter value and modulation source.

The buttons of OSCs, Filters, LFOs, ENVs, which are inactive are grayed out.

Responsive GUI with tooltips.

New waveform display mode 'Hypersaw', which shows the detuning of the oscillators.

Help->Show version info.

Mouse cursor changes on editing halftones in arp.

Right click on a knob->reset initializes to the default value.

Visual feedback if a button in the wavetable editor is pressed.

TRIG button for the LFO section.

New sync mode for LFOs 'Arp/LFO soft trig' which retriggers monophonic LFOs after 1 second of silence.

New sync mode for LFOs 'Arp/LFO classic trig', which allows to set free mode for every LFO individually.

SEMI knob for the OSC section.

New matrix target 'Filter Balance'. It's useful to control the relationship of the filter volumes when two filters are routed in parallel.

Enhancements

Drawing custom shapes with the STEP LFO is more comfortable.

Better work-flow.

Enhanced performance of the knobs.

Parameters are more easy to adjust.

Patch rankings are only stored when the user clicks on the stars.

Display mode is now 'smart' and tries to auto-detect the right one.

Polished some graphics.

Reduced RAM requirement. More instances can be loaded in 32-bit.

Many other small enhancements for the user interface.

Quick save is more smart.

Category is rotating for a more comfortable patch browsing.

Workaround for buggy hosts which submit duplicate noteOn commands. The Arp does not longer produce hanging note.

Legato is more easy to setup.

Drag&Drop of a wav sample to the OSC display can now create a new resynthesized patch.

LFOs are more smart.

Mousewheel on Arp notes now selects octaves

Changes

MONO in the LFO section has been replaced with TRIG.

Enhanced automation parameter naming

On initializing a new patch the default mode is set to 'Arp/LFO soft trig'.

OSC Punch and OSC Keyfollow button have been moved to SETUP.

Fixes