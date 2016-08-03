Tone2's Icarus plugin synth is now available

Previewed earlier this year, Tone2's Icarus synth is now available. Said to be exceptionally powerful, this is boosted by what the company is calling '3D wavetable synthesis'.

The '3D' prefix has been added because, as well as being able to cross-blend waveforms, Icarus also offers an additional morphing 'dimension'. The result, says Tone2, is a synth that has a signature sound that's very hard or impossible to create in other instruments.

In fact, the company reckons that Icarus is so good and can produce such a wide variety of sounds that it will be able to replace the majority of your existing hardware and software synths. It promises an easy-to-use interface and an inspiring collection of factory presets.

Check out the spec list below, and find out more on the Tone2 website. Icarus is available as a 32/64-bit VST/AU plugin and costs £138. There's also a demo for you to try.

Tone2 Icarus features