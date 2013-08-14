Tone2 FireBird 2 VST synth now free

Tone2 has announced that FireBird, its acclaimed VST plugin synth, has received one final update and is now available for free.

"After seven years of faithful service, the time has come to set the bird free," says Tone2. "FireBird itself has become vintage, and even though it's no longer profitable to remain a commercial product, we feel that more people deserve an opportunity to enjoy this sometimes heavily underestimated synthesizer."

Based on Harmonic Content Morphing synthesis, which sees it waveforms being modified in realtime, FireBird 2 comes with a whopping 84 oscillator types and 437 presets. It previously retailed for $79.

You can download FireBird 2 as a Windows VST plugin from the Tone2 website. Check out the specs below.

Tone2 FireBird 2 features