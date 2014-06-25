Tone2 announces Electra2 plugin synth

Tone2's ElectraX is a great 'do it all' plugin synth, so we're pleased to be able to report that a successor, Electra2 has been announced. It may have lost an X, but it's gained a fistful of new features.

Electra 2 promises to arrive with "a high quality sound engine, multilayer support and a large range of music production features". Here's a summary what's new:

Over 700 additional patches

All factory sounds were completely reworked

Comfortable patch browser

Sample editor

Physical modelling synthesis

16 new effects

5 new filter types

236 additional waveforms

Enhanced sound quality

New graphics

Better user interface

Enhanced performance

Electra2 is fully downward compatible with the previous version

A large number of further features and enhancements

Electra2 is coming in July and will be available from the Tone2 website. Pricing details are still to be confirmed.