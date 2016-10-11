This is what's new in Ableton Live 9.7

Ableton Live 9.7 is here, with a focus on new features for those who use the DAW in conjunction with Ableton's Push hardware controller.

To kick off, there are new slicing functions; you can now chop samples by beat divisions or regions as well as manually or by transients. These features can be used even if you're not a Push owner.

There's also a new drum layout - you can set 16 velocity levels to give you a greater level of expression when you're playing and programming your beats - and you can now route audio and MIDI in and out of Push for creative sampling and resampling.

We're also told that the pad sensitivity now adapts based on what you're playing (drums or sustained chords, for example) and you can now colour-code pads, clips and tracks from the hardware.

Check out the videos below for more on the new features. Live 9.7 is available as a free update from the Ableton website.

New slicing modes

New drum mode

Route audio and MIDI with Push

Improved visual feedback