The Thomann "Case Factory" flight case configurator is online

PRESS RELEASE: Musicians, lighting, stage and sound technicians can now all design their own flight cases online with the help of the Thomann Case Factory.

The new Case Configurator allows customers to design their own flight cases and racks in real time. They are able to choose from five different types of cases, racks, trunks, flight and keyboard cases as well as 18 different case variations.

Accessorize this

The different locks, wheels, handles and accessories which are all available online, enable customers to individually design their desired case and watch it become a virtual reality. The case design and price can be viewed in real time as the design takes shape.

The entire project from start to finish took nearly three years. Especially time consuming was the realistic 3D depiction of the case configurations and including the different options and requested add-ons.

Thon quality

All flight cases carry the stamp "Made in Germany" and are hand crafted in Europe's largest flight case factory which also produces the Thon standard flight cases and racks. With over 30 years of experience and access to the best quality material, Thon has become one of the most popular flight case brands for musicians in Europe.

Thon also offers a 5 year guarantee on all their products and production time for custom cases is currently 10-14 days. Thomann's shipping service guarantees an easy, inexpensive and fast delivery and hand-made custom cases are now available starting at 77 €.

To get a fuller sense of the options available, visit the Thomann Case Factory now.