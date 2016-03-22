The KVB: 10 tracks that blew our minds
The KVB
London-based Nicholas Wood and Kat Day joined forces in 2011 to mastermind their own brand of haunting proto-industrial Shoegaze.
Famed for their dark, lo-fi sound, built upon a fuzzy platter of drum machine rhythms, multiple synth layers and reverberating guitars and vocals, this month sees the prolific duo release their sixth album to date, Of Desire.
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club - Red Eyes & Tears
“I remember this song was included on a compilation CD that came free with the NME in about 2001. At the time, I was just getting into bands like The Strokes and The White Stripes, but after hearing this and seeing them in the magazine I was totally immersed by their style.
“That was the starting point for me in discovering other Neo Psych and Shoegaze music like the Brian Jonestown Massacre and Spacemen 3 etc. Even now, I regularly listen to their debut record and this is still my favourite track from it. It’s got such a special atmosphere.”
The Pretty Things - Defecting Grey
“In the late ‘60s, The Pretty Things released two amazing and underrated (at the time) albums in SF Sorrow and Parachute, but this was the single that preceded them and paved the way for their studio experimentations on those two LPs.
“It takes you up and down, through joy and despair and is actually about four different songs all in one. I read in their biography that the first demo they recorded for this track was around seven minutes long!”
Belong - Same Places (Slow Version)
“I have been fascinated by Belong’s aesthetic ever since I first heard them, and this one is a particular favourite of mine. It pulls you into a trance-like state and takes you on a blissful sonic journey for 13 minutes.
“They’ve made two wonderful albums so far, October Language and Common Era, but I really hope they make another one soon!”
Cymande - Crawshay
“I first heard this one on a skateboarding film called Mosaic in about 2003. The film has a really good soundtrack with lots of stuff I’d never hear before at that time - like The Count Five’s Psychotic Reaction, The Chocolate Watchband’s In The Past and The Masters Apprentices’ War Or Hands Of Time, which are now three of my all-time favourite late 60’s garage tracks. I could have easily included any of them on this list, but I’ve decided to include this one as I hadn’t really listened to much funk before hearing this, and it was a revelation.
“The vocal delivery is perfect, and like all their stuff, has a great bassline. Crawshay was on their second LP, Second Time Around, but their self-titled debut LP is their best work in my opinion and its tracks have been sampled frequently in Hip Hop over the years.”
Mica Levi - Love (Under The Skin OST)
“We went to go and see the film Under The Skin at the cinema in 2014 and loved it, but probably love the soundtrack even more. I didn’t know anything about the soundtrack before seeing the film, but it’s just the perfect musical accompaniment for its mood.
“This track is probably my favourite piece; it makes the hairs on your neck stand up every time. It’s just a beautiful and unsettling piece of music.”
Tractor - All Ends Up
“I was pointed to All Ends Up quite recently by our friend Sammy Seven and was instantly obsessed with it.
The spiky guitars and tribal drumming are so heavy and aggressive. The high pitch squealing tone at the beginning reminds me a bit of Throbbing Gristle, so it’s a kind of proto-Industrial Punk Rock track. It’s very ahead of its time.”
In Aeternam Vale - Dust Under Brightness
“This is primitive, hypnotic Techno at its best and a track that we always end up playing when we DJ anywhere.
“We’ve had the pleasure of meeting Laurent of In Aeternam Vale a couple of times for dinner and he’s a lovely guy. We also got to see him perform live in Berlin last year and his live sets are great too, whether he’s using modular synths or throwing an iPad around in the air.“
Lives Of Angels - Pavilion
“I feel that there are a lot of similarities between us and Lives of Angels, despite our projects existing 30 years apart! The fact that they were a couple making music together, their use of guitars, synths and drum machines, and the strong krautrock, psychedelic and world music influences on their sound… so I’m surprised it took me so long to discover them!
“This is a great track and the first one I heard by them. There’s something very Can-like when it kicks into the motoric beat and guitar riff, but I’m especially drawn to the deep sense of nostalgia and melancholy in the lyrics.”
YouTube : https://youtu.be/Ie-yLJQevmss
Uc Hürel - Ömür Biter Yol Bitmez
“This one is a Turkish psych classic and is another track we always include in our DJ sets. It’s got such a good groove to it and I love that bass guitar sound.
“Anatolian rock seems to be getting quite popular again at the moment, which is great. I haven’t met anyone yet who has listened to this song and not liked it!”
Les Rallizes Denudes - 'Strong Out Deeper Than The Night'
“It’s such a cool and simple riff, but the result is mesmerising – in fact, I liked it so much we’ve referenced it on a track on our new album.
“This one is my favourite version of this track, as it captures the song’s attitude brilliantly and the drums have that perfect live sound to them. They actually remind me a bit of Black Rebel Motorcycle Club. This is one to stick on in the early hours and play very loud!”