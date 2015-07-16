That's no Tie Fighter: it's a music box

There's something enchanting about the sound of a music box - the sort that generates its sounds using a set of pins that revolve on a cylinder and pluck the tuned teeth of a metal comb - and this old-school tech has been married to a space-age design in MB&F's Musicmachine 3.

Based on the design of a Tie Fighter, this plays not only the Star Wars theme, but also music from Mission Impossible, James Bond, The Godfather, Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, and The Persuaders.

The Musicmachine 3 actually features dual cylinders and is certainly a think of beauty, though at more than €18,000, even Boba Fett after a good month of bounty hunting might struggle to afford it.

(Via Synthtopia)