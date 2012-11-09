Tascam DP-32 is "best Portastudio ever"

Image 1 of 3 Tascam DP-32: record to SD card then burn to CD. Tascam DP-32

Image 2 of 3 Front view Tascam DP-32

Image 3 of 3 Rear view Tascam DP-32



Not everyone likes recording their music on a computer and, for those who don't, Tascam's Portastudio range has always been a source of security. It continues to endure - in fact, Tascam is describing its new DP-32 Digital Portastudio as its best model yet.

This, remarkably enough, is a 32-track recorder that enables you to record up to eight tracks simultaneously. There are XLR and 1/4-inch combo jacks, while recordings are stored on SD/SDHC memory cards.

There's also a colour LCD display, input processing, a multi-effects bank and a CD-RW drive for burning discs.

The Tascam DP-32 Digital Portastudio will be available in mid-December at a projected price of £739.

Tascam DP-32 Digital Portastudio press release

Ideal for either individuals or bands, up to eight tracks can be recorded at a time through its combination XLR and ¼" combo jacks on a standard SD/SDHC memory card. Input processing like compression and limiting, an internal send effect with reverb, delay and chorus, guitar amp simulation and multi-effects for use with the instrument-level input as well as an external effects send are available during recording.

For mixdown, the DP-32 offers 20 channel faders and 12 rotary controls for EQ, Pan and effects including reverb and chorus. During the mastering process, the material can be further optimised with EQ, compression and normalisation. Once finished, songs can be written to CD with the built-in CD-RW drive or transferred to computer over USB to publish the songs on the Internet, for example.

Tascam DP-32 features