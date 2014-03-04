Synth icons: ARP Odyssey

It says a lot about the enduring popularity of the ARP Odyssey that, despite the fact that it's not one of its own heritage synths, Korg is planning to re-release it later this year.

Released in response to the launch of the Minimoog, the Odyssey is frequently compared to Moog's classic instrument but had a sound and design all of its own. It may have had an oscillator less than the Minimoog, but it was duophonic rather than monophonic, and renowned for its aggressive, biting tone. Oh, and you'll note that it had sliders rather than knobs.

Most importantly, the Odyssey was versatile, being great for basslines, solos and a lot more besides. This versatility is reflected in the wide range of players and programmers who have been drawn to it, some of whom we're about to introduce you to.

Three editions of the Odyssey were produced between 1972 and 1981, and Korg's version is set to arrive in September. If you can't wait until then to experience it, you'll be pleased to know that several plugin versions are available, including Gforce Oddity and Manx Destiny.

Right now, though, let's concentrate on some of the players and tracks that turned the Odyssey into a legend in the first place.