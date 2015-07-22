Sven Hansen-Løve's top 10 French touch tracks

If you believe what you read in the style press, the '90s revival is in full swing. But while we can do without some of the trends that typified that decade, if this gives us a legitimate reason to start playing our favourite French touch records again, we're fully onboard.

One man with an intimate knowledge of the French touch scene is DJ Sven Hansen-Løve, whose experiences in '90s Paris are being brought to the big screen in Eden, a new film that's being released in the UK on Friday 24 July.

We asked Sven to nominate his top 10 French touch tracks, and he's given us a playlist to be proud of. Click through the gallery to discover the house that Paris built...