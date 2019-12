What happens if you're Moog and you rock up at the Winter NAMM show with a new synth? You get a whole load of soul and funk legends lining up to play it, that's what.

Moog's latest video features Stevie Wonder, Bernie Worrell, Larry Dunn, and Dr Lonnie Smith demonstrating their chops on a pair of Phattys - not a bad roll call, we think you'll agree.

And is that the sound of the bassline from Boogie On Reggae Woman that we hear Stevie playing? We think it is…