Spire, iZotope's free four-track recorder app for iOS revealed

iZoptope has announced Spire, a four-track recorder for iOS. The app is free and is aimed at music creators of all levels.

Spire's automatic signal processing is designed to simplify your workflow and save time, so users can quickly create share their creations with everyone. Music can be shared via text, email and even to the MadeWithSpire SoundCloud.

Check out the comparison video below showcasing the audio processing Spire has to offer.

Features include:

Built-in limiter, de-esser, dynamic EQ, compressor, and stereo imager.

Simple touch-and-drag mixing and adjustable mic input controls.

Voice command offers hands-free control.

Streamlined metronome including tap-tempo function.

Sharing capabilities through SoundCloud, text, email, apps or other storage services like Google Drive and Dropbox.

iZotope Spire is available now from the App store.