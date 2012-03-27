Sonic Academy releases ANA soft synth

PRESS RELEASE: Over the past year the Sonic Academy team have been hard at work developing what we think will be the "Go To" synth for Electronic Music Production.

The wait is finally over and we are proud to present to you the Sonic Academy ANA Synthesiser!

The ANA name (Analog Noise Attack), comes from its unique combination of 3 Oscillator types. 2 standard "Analog oscillator's", an "Advanced Noise" Oscillator, and a "Attack" Oscillator.

We have loads of videos on our site to explain all of the great functions and features in greater detail, so head over and check it all out now!

Features

Oscillators

ANA comes with 3 Oscillator types.. Analog, Advanced Noise and Attack containing 57 waveform shapes to choose from.

These Include fundamental analog, modern digital and sampled string and voice waveforms. This gives a huge breadth of sound sources to help create a wide range of sounds.

Filters

ANA Has 13 Different Filter Types - including standard 2 and 4 Pole filters for Low Pass, Band Pass & High Pass filtering. Also included is our unique and amazing sounding Vintage Multimode Filters.

ANA Also includes Formant Filters that replicate the human vocal tract, great for creating all your WOWOW & AAHHYYEEEAAHH Sounds.

Envelopes

ANA's Filter and Amp Envelopes are uniquely tuned to give as much fine control as possible over the important areas of your sound.

All ENVs have 3 unique curves giving you huge flexibility in creating a broad range of sounds from super tight plucked sounds to beefy basses.

The Graphical Envelope or G-ENV enables you to draw in your own curves to modulate a vast range of parameters.

Chord Hold & FX

Use the Chord Hold feature to memorize your chord by simply pressing the keys you want to store in memory. Then all you have to do is press a single key to hear the chord playback.

Our FX section consists of a selection of built in effects including Phase, Distort, Compress, Delay, Reverb and Chorus.

Included Presets

ANA comes bundled with over 250 unique presets subdivided into different categories of sound.. These categories include Bass, Lead, Plucks, Pads, Stabs, Strings, Atmospheres, Risers, FX & Drums and have subdivisions of genre covering House, Trance, Electro, Dubstep & Techno.

These patches have been created by our professional Sonic Academy Tutors, DJ's and Producers with decades of experience between them and have been focused on the modern cutting edge sounds heard in todays biggest hits.

4 Oscillators with 57 Different waveform types

OSC 1 & 2 can have 8 voices per OSC with width and detune

13 Filtered types including Vintage Analog and Formant (Talky) Models

Selectable Bezier curves for each Envelope

ADSR Filter, and Amp Envelopes with switchable curves

ADSR Assignable Envelop with 27 targets

Graphical Envelope - 16 nodes assignable to 27 Targets

Chord Hold - Memorise up to 5 notes for instant one finger playback

2 Low Frequency Oscillators with 7 waveform types, 2 outputs each with 27 targets

2 Modulation sections with 9 sources and 27 targets

FX Section with 10 Fx types including - Phaser, Chorus, Amp Sim, Exciter, Clip Distortion, Decimator, Compressor, Bass Enhancer, Delay and Reverb.

Legato and Slide Mode

Preview - playback midi sequence while browsing patches to get a better idea of the sound.

250 Presets included

System Specifications

Windows 7 / Windows XP / Windows Vista (32/64 Bit),

Intel Core Duo or AMD Athlon 64 X2, 512 MB RAM

Mac OS X 10.5 or later (32/64 Bit), Intel Core Duo, 512 MB RAM (No PPC)

Pricing & Availability

When we came to price ANA we decided that we wanted to offer incredible value for money, making its purchase a no brainer over other comparable Synths.

Promotional Period

£29.99 / $49.99* for Sonic Subscribers

£49.99 / $79.99* for Non Subscribers

Normal Price

£39.99 / $63.99* for Sonic Subscribers

£59.99 / $95.99* for Non Subscribers

Sonic Academy ANA is currently available as a download at www.sonicacademy.com.

This synth comes in both Audio Unit and VST for 32 and 64 bit DAWs.

Information taken from official press release

