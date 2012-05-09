Skrillex's editing secret revealed

Listen to a track by Skrillex and one of the things you're left wondering is just how long he must have spent working on the edits within it. Well, he's just revealed his speedy editing secret: keep your hands off the mouse.

Speaking to Future Music magazine, he said: "You know what, I work really fast and I've come to realise that the reason for that might be because I don't use a mouse - I just use the trackpad. It feels a bit like Minority Report when I'm touching and sliding everything [laughs]."

Skrillex also reveals that he hardly ever uses his MIDI controller keyboard, preferring to draw notes into his DAW.

