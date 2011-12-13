Skrillex named best electronic dance music artist of 2011

He may divide opinion - a recent article in The Guardian went so far as to ask if he's the most hated man in dubstep - but in the eyes of MTV, Skrillex has certainly done something right this year. In fact, he's beaten David Guetta to its title of best electronic dance music artist of 2011.

deadmau5 and Swedish House Mafia round out the top four, showing that house music is still a force to be reckoned with. The full top 10 is as follows:

1. Skrillex

2. David Guetta

3. deadmau5

4. Swedish House Mafia

5. Afrojack

6. Avicii

7. Calvin Harris

8. Kaskade

9. Tiësto

10. Martin Solveig

What's slightly ironic is that Skrillex is also in the running for the BBC's Sound of 2012 prize, which is designed to showcase artists who are tipped for big things in the coming year.

So is Skrillex massive now or still an up and coming talent? We'll leave you to debate that one…