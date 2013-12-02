Singles Club: Michael Gray - Chasing Shadows

"When I was producing Chasing Shadows, the piece of software I used the most was a synth that had been out of fashion up until about a year ago: it was the Korg M1, originally used on countless early 1990s records.

"I used the strings patch for the pad. I wanted a colder, more cutting character string sound. I side chained it slightly to give it some bounce. I also used the patch Gamelans, (made up of 2 sounds) to play the main riff.

"Editing is easy - and the soft synth version comes with loads more preset sounds than the original keyboard!"

Chasing Shadows is out now via iTunes and Beatport