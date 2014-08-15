Sinevibes introduces Sequential 3 plugin

Effects-sequencing plugin Sequential has already won plenty of plaudits, but developer Sinevibes clearly thinks that there's more potential to be unlocked from it. Version 3 has just been announced, and heralds the arrival of a new interface and the option to trigger multiple effects at once.

19 effects processors are now supplied, and these can be triggered using the 32-step sequencer. Here's a list of all the new features in version 3:

New interface with a 25% more compact layout, animations, rendered on the graphics adaptor.

New audio engine with hardware-accelerated math and up to 2x less processor strain.

Sequential is now polyphonic, can trigger multiple effects at once.

8 instance snapshots for realtime switching or host automation.

Totally new effects: flanger, resonator, three-voice chorus, granulator, analog drive.

Steeper -24 dB/octave high-pass filter.

Reworked circuit-bent filter algorithm with a resonant pre-filter stage.

Reworked barber-pole phaser effect with feedback and bipolar frequency control.

Reworked sine, phase, glitch oscillators with bipolar modulation depth controls.

New user manual with detailed effects descriptions.

Sequential 3 is available as a Mac Audio Units plugin and costs $49. Updates for existing users are free.

To find out more, download a demo or buy the plugin, head to the Sinevibes website.