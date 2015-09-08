Sinevibes Hologram plugin offers realtime resynthesis

Sinevibes latest Audio Units plugin, Hologram, is designed to resynthesize sound in realtime. It does this by splitting the input signal into multiple frequency bands, analysing their dynamics, and then recreating the signal's spectrum with an array of sine oscillators.

The resulting tones are said to be pleasantly smooth, with their spectral and dynamic characteristics being controlled by the input audio. You can apply rhythmic motion with the two multi-waveform modulators, while the interface is colour coded and features a large spectrogram view.

Hologram is available now in 32/64-bit formats from the Sinevibes website. It costs $29.