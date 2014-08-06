See the $50 Teenage Engineering PO-12 drum machine in action

One of the criticisms levelled at Teenage Engineering's quirky OP-1 synth is that it's too expensive, but surely no one will be able to complain that the PO-12 - the company's new drum machine that's set for release in 2015 - costs too much.

With a projected price of just $50, the PO-12 should be within financial reach of just about everyone. It's certainly a bare-bones affair - little more than a circuit board, in fact - but at this price, it's sure to attract plenty of interest.

The device isn't finished, but electronic musician Cuckoo has been given a pre-production model, and you can watch him taking it for a spin in the video above.