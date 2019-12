Samplr for iPad/iPhone has this week seen a major update, with developer Marcos Alonso adding MIDI sync Input, a new Arpeggiator play mode and more.

Samplr allows users to manipulate waveforms on the screen with their fingers and explore melodies and textures within a range of different play modes.

Among the other updates to version 1.3 are recording overdubs, direct import from Dropbox, iOS7 support and various bug fixes.

For more info, visit Samplr on the App Store.