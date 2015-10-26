Round-up: Eurorack modular filters

Hands up who’s always wanted an MS-20, but could never afford one? Wind back the clocks a few years and it wasn’t an option to march proudly into a shop and leave having purchased a brand spanking new MS-20 boxed with warranty for a quarter of the second hand price. Now you can and, let’s face it, a big draw is that filter.

When we decided to ‘go modular’ for the price of a dusty MS-20 you could get a pretty tricked out Eurorack synth instead. And years here’s the rub - you could get MS-20-‘esque’ filters for it. And not just that, our one modular could bleep like a 303, growl fat like an SEM, or squidge like an ARP.

The filter’s just a part of what gives a synth its character, but it’s a huge one, and Eurorack has the lion’s share of options. If there’s a classic old synth that you lust after, chances are there’s also a Eurorack filter out there inspired by it. So let’s discover some interesting recreations; just make sure you visit Google - there are many more…